Carla Olson & Mick Taylor

There’s a timelessness to the earthy, powerful rock and roll captured in this collection. The blend of Textones founder Olson’s tough-and-tender voice with the ex-Rolling Stone’s blues-soaked guitar – especially his legendary slide – is simply combustible.

Several sources make up this two-CD set. The first is ’91’s Live: Too Hot for Snakes, recorded during their second set at West Hollywood’s Roxy Theatre. The second includes four previously unreleased songs from the first set, plus songs from two of Olson’s solo albums (with Taylor) and classic Mick/Keef covers from Electric Flag keyboardist Barry Goldberg’s 2002 album, Stoned Again.

Olson originals like the country-pop “Rubies & Diamonds” and smooth rocker “Justice” are standouts. As you know, Taylor’s pivotal work from Let it Bleed through It’s Only Rock ’n Roll (1969-’74) took the “world’s greatest rock and roll band” to new heights. To remind us, three versions of “Sway” are included, while Mick also sings and infuses elegant bottleneck into “You Gotta Move.” One of the best cuts, “Remember That Moon,” is pure, flat-out rock and roll. Like most of this collection, it’s the perfect marriage of Olson’s Texas sizzle and Taylor’s British-blues legacy.

