Def Leppard has always emphasized loving ’70s glam rock and protested being labeled a heavy metal band. Okay – but ’81’s raw High ‘n’ Dry, ’83’s Pyromania, and ’87’s Hysteria proved their hard-rock bona fides. While conducting sonic and stylistic experimentation the past few decades, they’ve kept a toe in their own mega-successful water.

The Leps’ 12th full-length studio album – its title pulled from T. Rex’s “Get it On” – has enough trademark, arena-ready anthems to satisfy longtime fans, along with signs of growth and maturity.

Guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell create tight riffs and solos that take off, and might leave you wanting more. Hooks are plentiful, but not as instantly unforgettable as the classics, and their playing fits the songs while never wearing out its welcome. “Take What You Want,” “Kick,” “Fire it Up,” and “Gimme a Kiss That Rocks” are the fist-pumping rockers. The mellow, emotion-steeped “This Guitar” is the best of the two duets featuring vocalist Joe Elliott and bluegrass/country star Alison Krauss.

With the band trying to please so many, you’ll hear quality songs throughout – metal or not.

