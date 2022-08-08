Black Label Society

BLS’ 11th album has Zakk Wylde sharing duties with guitarist Dario Lorina. Huge tones, harmonized lines, and blistering solos dwell in the realm of metal-infested stomp and fretboard intensity. Dedicated to their roadcrew and legions of adoring fans, Doom Crew Inc. is a caffeinated guitarfest with punishing intensity, and Wylde and Lorina riff like it’s the end of days.

Exhibit A is “Set You Free” with its humorous video and lightnin’ licks. Although not the most distinctive guitar duo (Wylde’s influence rubs off on Lorina), their solos combine delightfully over-the-top harmonized runs, à la Stryper, Racer X, or a blues-based Cacophony. “Ruins” is another grungy, Ozzy-wailing dirge that will instantly melt flesh from bone.

There are somber ballads like “Love Reign Down,” where Wylde does his best Gregg-Allman-style vocal, but the fireworks are where this album rules. Zakk has always had an ABB-meets-Sabbath fixation and here, Doom Crew Inc. delivers. “Gospel of Lies” and “Shelter Me” are super heavy, and Lorina more than holds his own via super-melodic badassery. Doom Crew Inc. marinates in dark jubilance.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.