Steel Guitar Beyond Country on “Secret Love”

Rose Sinclair used her ’61 Fender Stringmaster D-8 to play this exclusive piece of “Secret Love,” from her new album, “Wave.” She calls the EP, “…a mix of ‘cocktail steel’ with my small combo playing big-band swing and bossanovas.” Fans of those styles (and jazz) will dig its covers of everyone from Ellington to Jobim. Read our review in the July issue. Read Now!