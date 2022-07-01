Have Guitar Will Travel 078 – Matt Stell, Ian Flanigan, and Erin Kinsey

Ep 78 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” is a three-fer with host James Patrick Regan interviewing Matt Stell, Ian Flanigan, and Erin Kinsey. Stell is an Arkansas native who grew up hearing an array of music – everything from Patsy Cline to Alanis Morissette. His music has garnered 500,000,000 streams. Flanigan was raised in a musical family and took to fingerstyle playing thanks mostly to the influence of Tommy Emmanuel. Before the pandemic, he spent a decade living the life of a travelling singer/songwriter before an impromptu audition put him on NBC’s “The Voice.” Now he’s finishing a major-label album and collaborating with Blake Shelton. Kinsey is from suburban Dallas and grew up studying guitar. The day after graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville and started building a career as a singer/songwriter. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.