Chicago Music Exchange Launches the CME Mobile App for iOS & Android

July 1, 2022, CHICAGO—For over 30 years, Chicago Music Exchange (CME) has garnered a reputation as a musical instrument retail destination among a global following of vintage instrument collectors and MI gear enthusiasts—serving both as a local hub for the city’s vibrant and eclectic music scene, and as a routine stop for professional touring acts in town. Boasting a massive selection of the latest-and-greatest gear that the music products industry has to offer, as well as an ever-changing selection of vintage and used instruments—plus, a handful of rare collector’s items—CME offers a retail experience that’s unlike any other store.

Now, following the establishment and integration of the Chicago Drum Exchange and Chicago Synth Exchange into CME’s extensive product offering, Chicago Music Exchange is proud to announce the next major step toward living up to its unofficial namesake as “The World’s Greatest Guitar Store” with the rollout of the CME mobile app.

“We were obsessed with getting our app right,” said CME’s CEO Andrew Yonke. “We had a ton of fun putting our heads together to get it right, and I think our efforts show in how easy our app is to use. Having the CME app gives you near-instant access to new arrivals, and it’s an open door for us to buy your gear anywhere in the world.”

Furthering CME’s proven success in integrating online sales into its business model, the continuously updated CME mobile app promises to pair individual musicians and instrument collectors with the gear they want to buy, in real-time, before it’s out the door, and/or out of stock.

CME Mobile App Highlights:

Shop CME’s collection of over 14,000 guitars, amplifiers, synthesizers, drums/percussion, microphones, accessories, and more

Be the first to know about new gear arrivals, fresh price drops, and re-stock with notifications tailored to match the user’s purchase history and browsing preferences

Access to exclusive gear and merchandise that’s only available at Chicago Music Exchange

Participate in app-specific product giveaways

Use their smartphone camera to upload all the info necessary to sell or trade gear via the ‘CME Sell & Trade Form’

Keep up on current CME inventory with the CME mobile app

Available for iOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play store, the new CME mobile app is designed to aesthetically emulate the visual—and, at times, even emotionally visceral—experience of browsing CME’s showroom. Tailored to each customer’s specific interests and gear needs, the CME mobile app offers users—wherever they might be—immediate access to the latest gear available in CME’s inventory.

Whatever a customer’s usual routine may be when visiting CME—whether ogling the main showroom’s massive walls, studying the assortment of tonewoods in the Acoustic Room, browsing the collection of vintage basses in The BASSment, banging on the drum all day at the Drum Exchange, fiddling with the latest releases in the Synth Exchange, or upgrading their recording arsenal with CME’s offering of pro audio equipment—now, CME customers can do it all, at any time of day or night, using the CME mobile app!

“The World’s Best Guitar Store” in your pocket

With the new CME mobile app, it’s easier than ever to search for any item in CME’s catalog—including new, used, and vintage offerings in stock, or available for preorder—among the store’s carefully curated collections.

Just like the company’s website, the CME mobile app virtually replicates the Lincoln Avenue showroom’s visual aesthetic and flow, letting customers browse gear at their leisure—all within a user interface designed to help customers navigate freely between CME’s full range of distinct product categories. In addition, the app provides notifications specifically tailored to match each customer’s unique gear interests, past purchases, and aspirational items, keeping customers informed of the items that they’ve been on the lookout for.

From everyday workhorse instruments to exclusive models from major manufacturers, to hard-to-find boutique brands, limited-quantity custom shop models, sought-after vintage collectibles, and musical artifacts of historical significance—now, anyone can access CME’s entire inventory of items for sale with the CME mobile app.