Rock legend’s thunderous return

Forty years after "Fantasy," Canadian rock legend Aldo Nova has returned with two new projects. One is a semi-autobiographical rock opera called "The Life and Times of Eddie Gage." Here, he and his modded Les Paul Standard tear it up on a fresh version of his renowned instrumental, "Paradise," from "Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded."