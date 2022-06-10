Jesse “Guitar” Taylor A Legacy Of West Texas Guitar Music

West Texas is famously diverse, with a musical history that reaches back centuries. While best-known for native Buddy Holly, the area produced many bigger-than-life performers, and its guitar hero was Jesse Taylor.

Emerging in the late ’60s as a cohort of singer/songwriter Joe Ely, Taylor’s career was a unique journey. Born in 1950, as a boy, he picked cotton to support his single mother and two siblings. After hearing other kids in his Lubbock neighborhood playing electric guitars, he saved money and bought his own at age 12, then spent hours each day learning to play Ventures licks, Chuck Berry double-stops, and Elvis Presley songs from the radio. Skipping rhythm chords, he cut straight to memorizing lead parts so he and his friends could play school dances in their new band, The Epics.

Increasingly immersed in the instrument, Taylor quit school at age 15 to become more involved with a tight-knit group of players that included Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Tommy Nichol, T.J. “Tiny” McFarland, and John X. Reed. Together, they gigged as the T. Nichol House Band.

A renowned wanderer, Taylor was 16 when he hopped freight trains to play music in San Francisco, then Austin, where he and R&B singer Angela Strehli traveled to gigs in her VW Beatle.

While Lubbock bars kept players busy, many began to search for greener pastures after fellow Texan Johnny Winter put stars (and dollar signs) in their eyes by signing with Columbia Records for $600,000 in the late ’60s.

“By that time, Lubbock was big – 100,000 people – but it wasn’t big enough to sustain a bunch of bands that wanted to be working every night,” said Curtis Peoples, who directs the Crossroads of Music Archive at Texas Tech University.

Ely took buddies Gilmore and Butch Hancock to Nashville to make a folk album. After it failed to light fires, he spent a few years traversing America with a backpack and guitar, often hopping freight trains, seeking inspiration like Woody Guthrie had done. For one season, he worked as an animal handler with the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus until the day a horse kicked him in the ribs and, dropped by the blow, he was nearly trampled by elephants. He then returned to Lubbock and began writing songs for a dance-hall group that didn’t exist he until he assembled The Joe Ely Band.

By the early ’70s, the fickle tastes of music fans saw many notable Lubbockites migrating to a new hotspot – Austin, where the beer halls were pulsing with rowdy “redneck rock” ground out on solidbody guitars through loud amps. Ely and Taylor, by then playing together in a tougher, bluesier roots-rock style, were among the throng.

As part of Ely’s band and with a host of other performers, Taylor eventually played every major venue in Texas – Antone’s, the Armadillo, Continental Club, Soap Creek Saloon, Vulcan Gas Company, and others. He shared stages with Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, toured with a who’s-who of Texas heavy hitters including Billy Joe Shaver, Kinky Friedman, and Townes Van Zandt, and jammed with personal blues heroes like Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters. His studio credits included Ely’s first five albums as well as records by Gilmore, Hancock, Marcia Ball, and others.

In the late ’70s, Taylor became a hero to 16-year-old David Lee Holt, an emerging guitar prodigy who tagged along with older brothers whenever he played Lubbock’s Cotton Club.

“By then, Jesse had traveled the world,” Holt said. “I thought he was badass – and he was!”

After he’d settled back in Lubbock, in mid ’84, Taylor invited Holt to join him and bassist David Hamilton (as well as Richard Barnett, Robin Griffin, and Don Wise) in forming Tornado Alley; the band gigged for about a year, doing its final show at the third Tornado Jam benefit in ’85. By then, though, their blues-rock was being supplanted.

“Tastes shifted to pop and alt-rock,” said Peoples. “New wave was hitting – in ’84, a band from Lubbock called The Nelsons made it onto MTV’s ‘Basement Tapes’ with their video, ‘I Don’t Mind.’ They almost broke big – opened for Billy Idol and Culture Club.”

In the mid and late ’80s, blues returned to favor on pop-radio formats and MTV, thanks largely to Stevie Ray Vaughan. In ’86, Taylor was featured on the second Big Guitars From Texas instrumental LP, That’s Cool – That’s Trash.

Thanks in part to Taylor’s mentorship, Holt stayed busy through the ’80s, playing with roots-rock, alt-country, and blues acts such as Gilmore, Bill Carter, Rosie Flores, and others.

“Everybody loved Jesse, and his endorsement made it easier to be accepted to the Austin fold,” he said.

The connection ultimately led to Holt backing Carlene Carter on her 1991 tour, followed by a stint with the Mavericks during which he played lead on the group’s 1992 album, From Hell to Paradise, and its supporting tour.

In ’94, an Antone’s jam led to Holt co-founding Storyville with David Grissom, Tommy Shannon, Chris Layton, and vocalist Malford Milligan. The group became one of Austin’s biggest draws and recorded four albums including two for Atlantic Records, the latter containing the 1998 Top 30 hit single, “Born Without You.” He also earned membership in The Joe Ely Band, with which he appeared on four albums from ’93 through 2015.

Taylor’s discography grew to include the 1990 solo disc Last Night, followed by Rhythm Oil (’93). In ’98, he reunited with Ely for Twistin’ In The Wind and Live At Antone’s. He also recorded a second solo album, Texas Tattoo. In 2002, he released South Side Guitar with John X. Reed and the Ventures’ Nokie Edwards, and in ’03 was included in the music documentary Lubbock Lights.

Taylor was just 55 when he died in March of 2006, after suffering complications of hepatitis C and cirrhosis. The following day, he was inducted to the Texas Hall of Fame during the annual Austin Music Awards.

