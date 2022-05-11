Zeppelin Design Labs Cortado MkIII contact microphone can record everything from acoustic guitars to a train bridge with a frequency range of 23 hertz to 40 kilohertz. It combines a piezo transducer with phantom-powered preamp and attaches to nearly anything with available clips and adhesives. DIP switches control a 10db pad and bass boost circuit.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.