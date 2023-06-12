Xotic XW-1 LPB Limited Edition

Wah pedals come in a variety of sizes and textures, so finding one that checks all the boxes can be difficult. Based on the iconic Clyde McCoy wahs of the late 1960s, the Xotic XW-1 Lake Placid Blue Limited Edition is where the technology of the past meets the present.

With external controls for Bias, Wah-Q, Treble, and Bass, users get a range of sounds that can be swapped on the fly. Wah-Q affects the width of the filtered sounds, while Treble and Bass can add or cut 15dBs, customizable for any rig. Inside the pedal are more tone-shaping options that can alter gain to +6dB using internal DIP switches. The treadle has a self-lubricating nylon bushing pivot for smooth, quiet operation, and rocker tension is adjustable. The red LED indicator and 9-volt negative-center adapter are a nice touch. Twenty percent smaller than standard wahs, the XW-1 takes up less space and is wired true-bypass.

Paired with a Strat and Les Paul running through a Marshall DSL40 and Fender Deluxe Reverb, the pedal offered clean, transparent, and boost-free wah colors for funk, easily morphing into grittier territory with thicker bass response and a range of gainy, boosted tones for hard rock. Best of all, though, is how the XW-1 displays a love connection with a variety of overdrives, distortion, and fuzz pedals.

