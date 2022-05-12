Have Guitar Will Travel 075 – Sam Weber

On Ep 75 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan interviews singer/songwriter Sam Weber who grew up in British Columbia and moved to work with a few of his musical heroes on the California scene. A big fan of Daniel Lanois, Sam plays a guitar built by Reuben Cox that has been modded with a rubber bridge, and his home studio is loaded with gear gathered on guitar safaris while on the road. The conversation gets into his best stuff. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

