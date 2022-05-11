Pigtail music makes ABR-style and wraparound bridges (in the U.S.) with vintage-style appearance and materials, but to tighter tolerances. Their bridges hold saddles in place by friction (not with a retaining wire) when a string breaks, and the posts fit snugly to their bridge. The result is a higher transfer of vibration, resulting in better sustain.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.