Chemistry Design Werks’ Holeyboard 123 is made of 1/8″ aluminum with overlapping surfaces that can be adjusted from 13″ to 30″ at 1.5″ increments using one or both panels and the expression-pedal pad. Everything bolts together with supplied fasteners to produce a rigid platform on solid rubber feet to anchor pedals with the included zip ties or Velcro.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.