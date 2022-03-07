The Logan Telemaster

Though Bob Logan has been building guitars since 1972, he worked in construction for a few decades before fully dedicating himself to custom builds. Today, he specializes in models like his latest, the Telemaster.

With an alder body and maple neck, our tester Telemaster weighed in at a comfortable seven pounds, 12 ounces and balanced well while sitting and standing, exhibiting no neck dive. The neck has a modern C shape, while the maple fretboard (rosewood and ebony are options) has a 9.5″ radius and 22 medium jumbo frets. The nut is 111/16″ wide. It all contributes to an extremely stable instrument that held tuning through vigorous playing, slashing chord work, and torturous string bending. Other features include a custom-made bridge plate, Gotoh tuners, 250k CTS pots, orange-drop caps, D’Addario .010-.046 strings, and a Switchcraft jack. All hardware is gold-plated.

Plugged in, the Telemaster proved its rock cred with the Seymour Duncan pickups – an APH-I Slash humbucker in the neck and an Little ’59 in the bridge; the neck pickup delivered exceptionally smooth-but-strident response, the bridge characteristic Tele bite without a hint of harshness.

Logan normally uses clear nitrocellulose lacquer finishes, but the Telemaster is his first painted guitar – a striking Jade Green finish that’s extremely attractive. And the best part? The price. This is a custom-made guitar that looks great, plays superbly, and will hold up to the rigors of the road.

