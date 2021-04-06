Have Guitar Will Travel 048 – Rod Abernethy

James Patrick Regan speaks with guitarist/composer Rod Abernethy in the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel.” A native of North Carolina, Rod teaches musical-composition courses at the UNC School for the Arts. He and James discuss his musical life beginning with that ever-vital first guitar (a Gibson SG Special), playing in rock bands as a kid, and why he has always been drawn to acoustic guitars liks his ’54 J-200. They touch on the guitars at Rod’s studio, share thoughts on amp builders, and reveal Rod’s favorite pastime – building steampunk robots! And of course they dig into his new instrumental album, Without a Word.

