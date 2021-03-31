NASHVILLE, TN (March 23, 2021) For 127 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brand around the world. Gibson is proud to announce it has teamed with the family of world-renowned music icon Tom Petty to create his beloved SJ-200 Wildflower acoustic guitar. Decades in the making, the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower acoustic guitar is handmade by the expert luthiers and artisans of Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana

Tom Petty needs no introduction. Both solo and with his band the Heartbreakers, hecreated some of the most beloved and enduring music of the rock era. The originalSJ-200 Wildower was a one-off that was built for Tom during the Wildowers era inthe 1990s. Now Gibson is proud to release the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildower, whichwas inspired by Tom’s original. Featuring all of the classic SJ-200 ornamentationyou’d expect, it is equipped with a AAA Sitka spruce top, highly gured quilted mapleback and sides, and the neck is amed maple. It has gold Grover® Imperial® tuners,as well as an LR Baggs™ VTC under-saddle pickup with soundhole-mounted volumeand tone controls, making it stage-ready, right out of the included custom Wildowercase. Personalized touches including the Wildower logo in Mother of Pearl on theheadstock, “You Belong Among the Wildowers” lyric decal on the back of theheadstock, and Tom Petty’s signature engraved on the double pickguard make this avery special guitar. Only 100 will be handcrafted by the expert luthiers andcraftspeople of the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.