BOSS Announces TU-05 Clip-On Tuner

Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2021 — BOSS announces the TU-05 Clip-On Tuner, the latest addition to the company’s industry-leading lineup of instrument tuners. BOSS’s famous tuner range includes numerous solutions for all types of musicians and educators, from handheld and clip-on designs to the pedal-based TU-3 Chromatic Tuner used by top touring professionals around the world. Designed for guitar, bass, ukulele, and other stringed instruments, the TU-05 delivers best-in-class performance and the latest BOSS tuning features.

The TU-05 features a large color display with super-high contrast, offering easy visibility for quick tuning in any environment. A rugged clip provides secure mounting on an instrument’s headstock, and the display can be swiveled for optimum viewing. Four tuning modes include chromatic, guitar, bass, and ukulele, and the calibration can be adjusted from 431 to 449 Hz. Flat tuning over a range of three semitones down is supported, perfect for players who like to tune lower than standard pitch.

The TU-05 has a built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to 10 hours of continuous use, and an auto-off feature to conserve battery life. A cable is included for charging via a standard