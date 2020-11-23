Have Guitar Will Travel – 038 Featuring Wally Stocker

On the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” Wally Stocker tells host James Patrick Regan about his time as guitarist in The Babys, Air Supply, Humble Pie, and with Rod Stewart. They dive deep into Walt’s life in California, The Babys in their heyday as hitmakers, and the intriguing tale of the band’s demise and recent rebirth.

