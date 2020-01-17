Schertler DAVID X, GIULIA X, JAM X

DAVID X represents the state of the art in Swiss amplifier design, reflecting all the needs of the user. Offering a significantly improved power amp and speaker section, together with a crossover filter network, limiter and gain, this 3-channel amplifier provides 120W (112dB SPL MAX) of bi-amplified analog power. DAVID X is equipped with a 1” dome tweeter and 6” woofer and is designed with an optimized 2-way bass reflex construction.

DAVID X is ideal for those seeking no-compromise acoustic instrument amplification. An effective system for practice and home studio use, DAVID X’s size also makes it the most portable and flexible Schertler amplifier model. We additionally recommend it as a personal monitor in performance venues, connected to Front Of House via the DI Out. DAVID X’s three inputs can accept two instruments, or an instrument and a vocal microphone. The separate Stereo In can be used for a playback device. The internal spring-like reverb makes a perfect partner for delicately enhancing the dry signals.

GIULIA X represents the state of the art in Swiss amplifier design, reflecting all the needs of the user. Offering a significantly improved power amp and speaker section, together with a crossover filter network, limiter and gain, this 2-channel amplifier provides 70W (108dB SPL MAX) of bi-amplified analog power. GIULIA X is equipped with a coaxial speaker system with 1.5” dome tweeter and 5.5” woofer and is designed with an optimized 2-way bass reflex construction.

GIULIA X is ideal for those seeking no-compromise acoustic instrument amplification, while keeping things small and simple. Perfect for practice and home studio use, GIULIA X is also recommended as a high-quality (boxed) preamp in performance venues, connected to Front Of House via the DI Out. Its two inputs can accept one instrument and a vocal microphone. The internal spring-like reverb makes a perfect partner for delicately enhancing the dry signals.

JAM X represents the state of the art in Swiss amplifier design, reflecting all the needs of the user. Offering a significantly improved power amp and speaker section, together with a crossover filter network, limiter and gain, this 5-channel star-class amplification system provides 230W (117dB SPL MAX) of bi-amplified analog power. JAM X is equipped with a 1” dome tweeter and 8” woofer and is designed with an optimized 2-way bass reflex construction.

JAM X is ideal for those seeking no-compromise acoustic instrument amplification in both live performance and studio situations. It delivers the wide low range typically needed for vocals or acoustic guitars, along with clarity and transparency. Its five inputs can accommodate a wide variety of different setups, including an effect loop via the AUX out. The internal spring-like reverb has a Decay for adjusting the reverb length and is perfect for delicately enhancing the dry signals.

DAVID X, GIULIA X, and JAM X are available in a choice of wood or anthracite finishes.

SCHERTLER amplifiers are equipped with a high-end Class-A preamp with no integrated circuits and No Negative Feedback.