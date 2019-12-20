RELISH GUITARS UNVEILS FIRST AFFORDABLE PICKUP-SWAPPINGREADY LINE OF SOLID BODY GUITARS “TRINITY BY RELISH”

SEMPACH, SWITZERLAND, DECEMBER 19, 2019 – RELISH BROTHERS AG

Swiss guitar innovation company Relish have just unveiled their newest guitar model “Trinity by Relish”, a fusion of tradition, innovation and infinite tonal possibilities. With their first solid body model, produced in close cooperation with PT Cort in Surabaya, Indonesia, the company is aiming to make their groundbreaking patented instant Pickup Swapping System available and more affordable for the global guitarist community.



Relish Guitars from Switzerland have gained a reputation as “one of the most innovative guitar companies in the world” (quote guitar.com) and for delivering the highest standards in craftsmanship. First appearing in 2013 with Jane, a unique semi-hollow body guitar with an aluminum center frame that adds wealth of clarity, warmth and sustain, Relish shook up the guitar world with their patented Pickup Swapping System in 2018. A standard in all Relish instruments since, the system allows regular humbucker-sized pickups to be accessed from the back and plugged in and out in a heartbeat. Mounting frames with pre-soldered connecting points and strong magnets on both the frame and the body ensure easy handling and high resilience.

“We want to share the groundbreaking pickup swapping revolution with a larger part of the guitaristcommunity.” – Silvan Kueng, Co-Founder and CEO

“Over the past six years, we’ve developed and perfected a range of innovations in the fields of playability, sustainability and tonal versatility”, says Silvan Kueng, Co-Founder and CEO of Relish Brothers AG: “With the launch of our instant Pickup Swapping System, we’ve received an overwhelming feedback from guitarists who loved the idea and the possibilities these new functionalities open up. But a Swiss-crafted high-end instrument was simply financially impossible for most. That’s why we developed the concept of Trinity. We wanted to share this groundbreaking innovation with a larger part of the guitarist community.”

At the workshop in Switzerland, the team has designed and prototyped the model over the course of the past 12 months, perfecting playability while simultaneously looking for a production partner who was capable of ensuring high quality standards in material and craftsmanship at a lower cost point. “In PT Cort, we have found a perfect partner. With their proven track record of delivering high quality for some of the largest premium guitar brands, a strong R&D team and passion to support our mission, they have managed to meet our expectations in a very short time”, Kueng elaborates on the collaboration.

Available in three metallic finishes, Trinity by Relish sports a comfortable and lightweight basswood body with two open slots from the back for instant pickup access. A modern “C”-shape Canadian Maple neck with a smooth satin finish and 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets ensures fantastic playability.

Video & More Information at https://www.relish.swiss/trinity-by-relish