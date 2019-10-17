Andy Patalan’s Unique Vision to Fight Childhood Cancer

Reverend Guitars is proud to help Andy’s Guitar



DETROIT, MI (October 14, 2019) – Andy Patalan from Sponge had an idea: select a Reverend Manta Ray HB, have his friends and associates from the rock world sign it, and use it to raise money to fight childhood cancer. So far, he’s had several rock icons play and sign the guitar, including Rick Nielsen, Ted Nugent, Patti Smith, Mark McGrath, and many more. The guitar has appeared on the “Howard Stern Show”, Fox 2 Detroit, and Reverend Guitars’ “FB Live from the Circle R Ranch.” Andy’s Guitar is currently running a Facebook promotion at https://www.facebook.com/AndysGuitar/ to raise money for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Can you imagine one guitar played by many of the biggest and best stars in the world? What could it be used for and what would it be worth? Very big questions. It’s never been done. Andy’s Guitar started years ago when I loaned mine to a friend, and when they returned the guitar I thought to myself, what if they just pass it onto another friend and another friend and so on, and how could this help our most precious gems?….Children in need!!!” – Andy Patalan

“Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries we make, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.” — St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Mission Statement



Like all Reverend Guitars, this guitar has a Korina body. A Boneite nut, locking tuners, Reverend's Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod are all for maximum performance.