PRESCRIPTION ELECTRONICS SHIPS REISSUE YARDBOX PEDALS WITH USER SELECTABLE OUTPUT BUFFER

Portland, OREGON (October 14, 2019) – Prescription Electronics, Inc. is including a transparent

OUTPUT BUFFER with its famed YARDBOX pedal reissue to overcome prior problems of tone and

volume suck when connecting to other pedals or amps with lower input impedances. The OUTPUT

BUFFER can be switched in or completely bypassed with an internal true bypass switch, allowing the

pedal to revert to its original 1990s unbuffered signal path. Today’s crowded pedal boards often

present problems with early pedal designs when they are strung together and mismatching

impedances begin to effect tone and signal integrity. The buffer is designed to overcome these

problems and preserve the tone of the YARDBOX in any configuration in a pedal board. We have

added this enhancement from feedback we have received from our past customers. P.E.I. is keeping

the original design and components used in the 1990s intact to ensure functionality, tone and vibe,

while making the products more suitable for needs of today’s guitarists and bassists.

The YARDBOX is available now from our dealers or from the Prescription Electronics online store

http://www.prescriptionpedals.com . All products are hand‐made in the U.S.A.