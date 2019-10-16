PRESCRIPTION ELECTRONICS SHIPS REISSUE YARDBOX PEDALS WITH USER SELECTABLE OUTPUT BUFFER

Portland, OREGON (October 14, 2019) – Prescription Electronics, Inc. is including a transparent
OUTPUT BUFFER with its famed YARDBOX pedal reissue to overcome prior problems of tone and
volume suck when connecting to other pedals or amps with lower input impedances. The OUTPUT
BUFFER can be switched in or completely bypassed with an internal true bypass switch, allowing the
pedal to revert to its original 1990s unbuffered signal path. Today’s crowded pedal boards often
present problems with early pedal designs when they are strung together and mismatching
impedances begin to effect tone and signal integrity. The buffer is designed to overcome these
problems and preserve the tone of the YARDBOX in any configuration in a pedal board. We have
added this enhancement from feedback we have received from our past customers. P.E.I. is keeping
the original design and components used in the 1990s intact to ensure functionality, tone and vibe,
while making the products more suitable for needs of today’s guitarists and bassists.
The YARDBOX is available now from our dealers or from the Prescription Electronics online store
http://www.prescriptionpedals.com . All products are hand‐made in the U.S.A.