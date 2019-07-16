McNelly Pickups Chooses CE Distribution as its US Distributor

CE Distribution, the leader in wholesale parts distribution for guitars and amplifiers was recently

chosen as McNelly Pickup’s US distributor. McNelly pickups are hand-made in Canada with

both an eye and an ear for detail. McNelly uses high-quality parts and crafting techniques found

in vintage pickups with designs that feature tonal improvements and unique developments that

separate the McNelly sound from the rest.

CE has been supplying music stores, repair shops and OEMs for twenty years, offering the most

extensive variety of products for guitar and guitar amps available. Noreen Cravener CE’s

President says, “We are very pleased to have been chosen by McNelly to distribute their pickups.

We believe the quality and sound of McNelly pickups speak for themselves and are confident

our customers will be very satisfied with them.”

CE Distribution is known for honesty, quality, availability, same-day shipping, and excellent

customer service. Whether you are building, repairing electronic gear or reselling parts, CE

Distribution is your partner in meeting your needs. Music stores, repair shops and OEMs can

contact CE Distribution at (480)755-4712 or visit www.cedist.com. To order from CE

Distribution, you must be a pre-registered wholesale business; for retail sales, contact Amplified

Parts at amplifiedparts.com.

