Gibson Vintage Reissue Electric Guitar Strings

These authentic strings are crafted the exacty way they were in the ’50s and are made from the purest nickel wrap and finest quality core wire. Vintage Reissues are wound at the perfect speed under optimal conditions to ensure long-lasting quality, and the coveted true vintage tone that we engineered in the ’50s in Kalamazoo, Michigan that has helped shape music for decades.

Authentic Vintage Tone

Purest nickel wrap for ultimate bright sound

Exact historic era specifications

Ultra-Light Gauge: .09 .011 .016 .024 .032 .042

Light Gauge: .010 .013 .017 .026 .036 .046

Medium Gauge: .011 .014 .018 .028 .038 .050

