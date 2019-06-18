PRS Guitars Announces New Signature Series Strings to Complement Classic Series Line

(STEVENSVILLE, MD) June 18, 2019 – PRS Guitars is proud to announce a new line of electric guitar strings with the brand new PRS Guitars Signature Series Strings lineup. PRS Signature Series Strings offer premium features, including a new, proprietary alloy, to complement the Classic Series strings, which have been used on PRS guitars since day one. All PRS strings come in corrosion-free packaging (to keep them fresh) and are made in the USA.

PRS Signature Series Strings are nickel-plated steel strings with hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core. They feature a proprietary, reformulated alloy that provides greater magnetic property for louder, brighter tone and soldered ends that extend string life and help the guitar stay in tune.

“I really like these strings…to the point that we are switching over our Maryland electric guitar production to these strings this year,” said Paul Reed Smith. “That is a significant testimonial to how we feel about them.”

PRS Signature Series Strings come in the following gauges: 09-42, 9.5-44, 10-46, 10-52, 11-49, 11-49 with a wound G-string, and 12-52.

PRS Classic Series Strings are nickel-plated steel strings with hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core for long-lasting vibrant tone. They are flexible and long-lasting, so you can strum, bend, and pick with confidence. Used on PRS guitars for more than thirty years, PRS Classic Series Strings are a proven winner for players of all styles.

“The Classic Series Strings, we have been using forever, and they just work,” said Paul Reed Smith. “I think they’re a real industry standard, that’s why we used them continually from day one.”

PRS Classic Series Strings come in the following gauges: 09-42, 9.5-44, 10-46, 10-52, 11-49, and 12-52 as well as a 12-String set.

“Over a year in the making, our new Signature Strings are good enough to please even the most discriminating of guitarists and our Classic strings continue to provide the consistency you have come to expect from PRS since 1985. We couldn’t be more pleased to take this step further into the string world,” said David Settimi, PRS Guitars Accessories Product Manager.

PRS Signature and Classic Series Strings can be found at any Authorized PRS Dealer and through the PRS West Street East Accessory Store online and at the Maryland factory.

PRS Dealer Locator

PRS West Street East Store

About PRS Guitars:

Paul Reed Smith Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, Maryland and has provided some of the world’s most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. The PRS team of highly skilled craftspeople design and build a wide variety of musical instruments and gear for worldwide distribution, including electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as boutique-style guitar amplifiers. The PRS SE line of products complements the Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Neal Schon, John McLaughlin, John Mayer, Jimmy Herring, Orianthi, Mark Tremonti, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, David Grissom, Martin Simpson, Tony McManus and Blake Shelton are among the artists currently playing PRS instruments and/or amplifiers.

PRS Guitars Info: www.prsguitars.com