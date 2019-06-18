L.A. Alert- George Thorogood, Blues Rock Legend Interview And Signing, Friday, June 28 At Sam Ash In Hollywood

George Thorogood

“Good To Be Bad”

GEORGE THOROGOOD and his band, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. In celebration of the release of his brand-new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. George Thorogood “White Fang” ES-125TDC Outfit, on Friday, June 28, blues rock legend GEORGE THOROGOOD will make an appearance for a special, live interview and demo of the new guitar in Hollywood at Sam Ash (7360 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046), at 6:30pm.

The GEORGE THOROGOOD “Good To Be Bad” event on June 28th at Sam Ash-Hollywood will be limited capacity, first come, first-served in line. The first 30 attendees* in line will get a special meet and greet and signing with GEORGE THOROGOOD.

﻿*No line-ups at Sam Ash before 2:00pm.

