L.A. Alert- George Thorogood, Blues Rock Legend Interview And Signing, Friday, June 28 At Sam Ash In Hollywood

George Thorogood
“Good To Be Bad”
Blues Rock Legend To Appear In Hollywood For An Interview, Demo And Signing
To Celebrate The Release Of His New:
“Epiphone Ltd Ed. George Thorogood ‘White Fang’ ES-125TDC Outfit”
George Thorogood
“Good To Be Bad”
Sam Ash-Hollywood Event
7360 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90046
6:30pm
(Limited capacity, first come first served)
WHO:
GEORGE THOROGOOD and his band, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and have played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. In celebration of the release of his brand-new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. George Thorogood “White Fang” ES-125TDC Outfit, on Friday, June 28, blues rock legend GEORGE THOROGOOD will make an appearance for a special, live interview and demo of the new guitar in Hollywood at Sam Ash (7360 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046), at 6:30pm.
WHAT:
The GEORGE THOROGOOD “Good To Be Bad” event on June 28th at Sam Ash-Hollywood will be limited capacity, first come, first-served in line. The first 30 attendees* in line will get a special meet and greet and signing with GEORGE THOROGOOD.
*No line-ups at Sam Ash before 2:00pm.
WHEN:
Friday, June 28 6:30pm
Media Check In: 5:45pm
Doors Open: 6:00pm
WHERE:
Sam Ash-Hollywood
7360 Sunset Boulevard
LA, CA 90046