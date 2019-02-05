The American Acoustasonic Telecaster ($1,999.99) will also be the first acoustic guitar designed to work seamlessly with today’s digital music platforms. It’s an acoustic guitar that’s electric when you need it – and boasts all of the same quality that has made Fender a household name.

Highlights include:

• Acoustic Body – The fully hollow Telecaster-inspired body is naturally loud and resonant with plenty of projection

• Acoustic Engine – The Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine delivers a curated collection of acoustic and electric voices

• Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless – Designed for authentic hum-free Fender electric tone, this magnetic pickup can be played solo or blended with an acoustic voice to create new sounds

• Mahogany Telecaster Neck

• Fender Firsts – The patent-pending Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS), inlaid top and modern electronics were created expressly for this instrument and designed to deliver a naturally loud voice with lively harmonics

• Made in Corona, Calif.

• Unique Colors and Finishes – The American Acoustasonic Telecaster comes in Natural, Black, Sonic Gray, Surf Green and Sunburst