Electro-Harmonix Attack Decay pedal

Electro-Harmonix announces the newly minted Attack Decay pedal, an updated version of the highly collectible original with the addition of modern features for extra convenience and enhanced functionality.

Like the early version the new Attack Decay produces volume and reverse swells, backward tape sounds, artificially short staccato notes and bowed instrument effects. It can produce a single volume envelope like the original, or with its new Poly mode engaged, put separate volume envelopes on each note played. The built-in Harmonix fuzz is now a fully controllable distortion with gain, tone and volume controls. The effects loop allows the musician or sound designer to place the volume envelope onto whatever signal is present at the Return jack. Expression pedal/CV input and three user presets give the user total control over their Attack Decay.

The Attack Decay is available late February, comes equipped with an EHX 9.6DC-200 power supply and has a U.S. street price of $125.00.