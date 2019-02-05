Long-Awaited Reverend Greg Koch Signature Model

TOLEDO, OH

The rumors have been swirling for months, ever since Greg Koch flew to Toledo, OH to shoot ìThe Ken and Greg Showî at Reverend Guitars. Now the rumors are a reality. The Reverend Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster will debut at The NAMM Show 2019.

The guitar has a T-style body that is slightly larger than a classic T. A raised center ridge increases the sustain. A chamber under the pickguard increases the resonance. Reverend Guitars equips the model with the Fishman Greg Koch Signature Gristle-Tone pickup set ñ hum-free, rechargeable active pickups with two distinct voicings from Fishmanís Fluence series. The Gristlemaster also features a roasted maple compound radius neck and a Wilkinson Classic 3-Saddle bridge with staggered brass saddles and steel baseplate. It comes in Chronic Blue, Powder Yellow, or Party Red, all with a single-ply parchment pickup.

Greg Koch is the remarkable guitarist who is well-known for his perpetually popular online videos, his books and instructional videos through Hal Leonard, and his power blues band, the Koch-Marshall Trio. Greg met Ken Haas, Reverend Guitars CEO while shooting demo videos with Wildwood Guitars. The pair hit it off, and viewers began demanding more from the duo. They have an online show called ìThe Ken and Greg Showî demoing a variety of Reverend Guitars They plan to embark on a clinic tour and shoot the second season of the show in 2019.

Like other Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, a Triple Tree string tree, and a dual-action truss rod ñ all for maximum performance.