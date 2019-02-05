Peterson’s StroboStomp Pedal Tuner Gets a Colorful Upgrade

Alsip, Illinois

Peterson Strobe Tuners, a leader in professional tuning equipment for over 70 years, has announced the next version of their StroboStomp pedal, the StroboStomp HD. Expanding upon the success of the StroboStomp lineup, which debuted in the early 2000s, the StroboStomp HD combines unique innovations of its own along with several heavily requested user features such as a variable multi-color display, pop-less true-bypass function, and buffered output mode.

The multi-color display is LCD-based and LED backlit. Users can select a variety of preset colors that will globally change the display color for unique viewing preferences, or if desired, users can also associate a color to any specific tuning preset for quick and confident identification at the gig. Configuration of custom colors can also be done using Petersonís website app, Peterson Connectô, and updating the StroboStomp HD via USB. The large display of the StroboStomp HD can be easily viewed in any lighting condition and doubles the pixel resolution over its predecessor to provide an instant, real-time response of the smallest pitch deviations with zero latency.

As with previous models of the StroboStomp, the StroboStomp HD will still feature a true-bypass mode for tone purists. However, the method for enabling true-bypass has been revamped to provide a 100% pop-less experience and eliminates the often annoying ìpopî heard with such products when engaged. A unique series of timed relays incorporated within its circuitry shunt the input signal, draining the cause of the popping sound prior to breaking the connection, and effectively shuts the tuner down for direct play through without affecting tone quality.

The StroboStomp HD also includes a user-inspired buffered output operation. The buffered output mode was incorporated to overcome potential tone loss in long signal chains while preserving sonic quality all through the instrument range to keep prized core tone intact.

ìWe are truly excited to be offering the most feature-rich tuning pedal in the history of our company at such a competitive price,” says Patrick Bovenizer, Vice President of Peterson. “The StroboStomp HD is just our latest representation of excellence through innovation and we hope the low price point will appeal to many first-time strobe tuning users.”

The street price of StroboStomp HD is $129.99 and it will begin shipping in April. Visit https://www.petersontuners.com for more information or call 1-708-388-3311.