Music Nomad Precision Setup Gauge Set

There’s nothing like playing a properly set-up guitar, but taking it to a repair shop can be expensive – especially if you regularly play more than one instrument. With proper instruction and the right tools, it’s possible to learn to keep your instruments in tip-top shape. Enter Music Nomad and their “Precision Setup Gauge Set” with premium-quality gauges to set string height (nut height and string action gauges) and neck curve (truss rod gauge) along with a well thought out instruction book developed by Master Guitar Tech Geoff Luttrell and links to helpful how-to videos. For the price of one set-up, you can save on years of adjustments.

