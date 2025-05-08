The guitar world has many options to stay in tune but none as cool-looking as the Tunerette. Don’t let the cigarette shape fool you – the Tunerette is a real, professional-grade clip-on guitar tuner with a bright LED screen and a tip that glows red when there’s 20 minutes of life left of its 6-hour charge capacity, giving you time to plug it in via the included USB-C cable (there are no batteries to change). Tested against a legacy-brand standalone tuner, it was not only accurate (+/- .01 cents) but quick to lock in on each string. A nod to the guitar heroes of Rock ’n’ Roll that won’t burn the headstock!

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.