Xotic Bass BB Preamp V1.5

Sometimes, bassists need boost, too, like when that bass-solo interlude from Sade’s “Smooth Operator” comes along and it’s time to get busy.

This updated version of Xotic’s Bass BB brings improved tone-shaping features with a variety of gain structures and up to 30dB boost; Variable Gain, Treble, Volume, and Bass controls grant players a fighting chance at low-end superiority. The pedal can run on the same 9-volt DC adapter as before (AC will fry it), but this time an 18-volt option yields cleaner headroom and improved dynamic response; the new top-end jack placement is a nice touch.

Running between a Fender Precision and a Gallien-Krueger Neo IV 2×12 combo, straight from the box, a big Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde personality shift was noticeable thanks to a beefier range of gain (or no gain) and several EQ options. Tweaking the Gain and Volume controls produced everything from kingly cleans to grinding grit – all dirt and no fuzz. From Motown to aggro to Yes single-note frequencies evolved into a bountiful buffet of bass badassery.

As an overdrive, the new BB doesn’t compromise firm low-end or articulation. In all, it’s an incredibly musical pedal that can add presence and definition to improve any bass rig. The white knobs are a nice new touch for visibility, and it’s the perfect size for any pedalboard.

