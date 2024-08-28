Paul Hartmann Stormy Monday

The typical “travel guitar” is a small, budget-minded instrument that offers varying levels of construction and quality, often forcing compromise in playability and usefulness. Luthier Paul Hartmann takes a different route, offering portable, custom-made solidbodies as good as most full-sized instruments. The Stormy Monday is one of several variations.

Using neck-through construction, our test guitar sandwiched pieces of mahogany (for tone) and maple (for strength and visual appeal). Bolt-on necks are available, and the body shape is small and functional, offering enough curves to rest it comfortably on your lap. The flamed top on the tester was a gorgeous combination of blue/green/gray-stained maple with two bands of chocolate-brown mahogany.

While Hartmann offers custom pickup choices, the tones on ours came courtesy of two Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates humbuckers, the bridge splittable via the push/push Volume pot near the input jack (instead of the usual spot below the bridge pickup). Hardware includes a Hipshot string-through-body bridge and Grover locking tuners.

The star of the show is the Stormy Monday’s neck, which Hartmann says is virtually identical to a ’70s Martin. In hand, it has an incredible-feeling carve with a 25.5″ scale, 15″ radius, and 24 frets. It may also remind you of a vintage Gibson profile with the way it perfectly sits in the palm.

Plugged into a tube Vox clone, digital sims, and a Boss Katana, the Stormy Monday was bright and clear, effortlessly cutting through the band at a jam session. The only debit is (not surprisingly) a bit of neck dive when played on a strap, but that goes with the small-body design.

In all, the Stormy Monday is a “wow” travel guitar with astonishing build quality and better playability than a lot of full-sized guitars. Plus, its looks are killer and it brings a full 24 frets. Better yet, it’s a custom plank, so Hartmann will build one to your specs.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.