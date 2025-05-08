Rocky Mountain Slides Company Firecracker Aluminum Slides

Rocky Mountain Slides Company’s new “Firecracker Aluminum Slides” may look like other guitar slides but it is internally flared in two inner diameter combinations allowing the player to comfortably use it on different fingers just by flipping over. They’re available in two sizes; 17-19mm and 19-23mm. The former, for instance, would work great for pinky players but when flipped, also fits nicely on the ring finger. The playing area is glassy smooth offering very little resistance, and the tone is rich in the upper midrange area – great for solo work. Available in red, gold and blue fired finishes.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.