One factor keeping many people from working on their guitars is the availability of tools and materials to make those repairs. For refinishers, it meant owning a spray booth and buying quantities of paint and clear-coat intended for refinishing cars. Oxford Guitar Supply now offers these products in manageable sizes such as their Clear Gloss Vintage Formula Nitrocellulose Lacquer which reacts to temperature changes and humidity just like the finishes of yesteryear. Well cared for, it will retain its high-glossyness but can weather-check if that’s the desired effect. It will also amber slightly over time making perfect for repairs to vintage instruments. Available in aerosol or quarts.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.