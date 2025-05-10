TAD 6L6WGC-STR BLACKPLATE™ is Back!

The perhaps best sounding 6L6 tube of current production is back: the TAD 6L6WGC-STR BLACKPLATE™ small bottle.

After 5 years of absence, it is back and completes the TAD BLACKPLATE™ tube series.



The TAD 6L6WGC-STR BLACKPLATE™ is the famous tube that has made TAD popular with boutique amp manufacturers and vintage tone enthusiasts since 2003!

-identical construction with further improved production quality

-even tighter tolerances thanks to optimized production facilities

-and it still has that magical, creamy NOS-vintage tone with a warm midrange and sweet compression

The definite recommendation for combo amps that take 6L6 tubes.

Now available from stock!

SRP from EUR 46.50, (incl. VAT) or $48 (no VAT)