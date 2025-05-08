Rockn’ Stompn RS-4

Order!
Joe Bigley
-
0
Price: $329 www.rocknstompn.com

Powering up your favorite rig in the wrong order can lead to, at minimum, a loud pop through your valued speaker. Rockn Stompn solves that problem with the RS-4; a power strip/power conditioner/surge protector that sequentially powers up your rig in the correct order every time at the push of one footswitch. It has 8 (4 duplex) heavy duty Hubbell receptacles, 15amp circuit breaker, a 2150 Joule surge protector plus a power conditioner, all in an indestructible steel enclosure with a 17-foot power cable. The 4-step sequencer can be set to cycle from 1-15 seconds apart.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

