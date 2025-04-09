Nashville Musician Griffen Kranz to Auction Rare Vintage Guitar Collection on StringTree.co

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 8, 2025 — StringTree.co, the trusted auction platform for vintage and collectible musical instruments, is proud to announce a special series of auctions from Nashville-based musician and newly launched dealer Griffen Kranz. Known for his work as a professional studio drummer and recording engineer, Kranz is now offering more than 20 rare guitars from his personal collection—each selected for its historic and musical significance—exclusively on StringTree. The first auction launches today, April 8, with additional guitars released throughout April and May. Each item will run as a seven-day auction on www.StringTree.co, accompanied by detailed photography, history, and transparent bidding.

Highlights include an 1860s–1880s C.F. Martin 2½-17, a Civil War–era parlor guitar with Brazilian rosewood back and sides, and an exceptionally rare 1920s Gibson TG-0—a custom ordered and one-of-a-kind six-string build from Gibson’s early jazz-age years.

“These guitars have value beyond the materials or the brand,” said Kranz. “The story is the value. That’s why I love having them around—it’s not just about how they look or sound. It’s about the history they carry.” He continued, “Having that history passed down through a platform like StringTree is awesome. I would hate to see a guitar with such a rich history just end up on a rack at a show where its story gets ignored. What StringTree is doing really builds the instruments up—and I think that’s important for the culture.”

About StringTree.co

Launched in 2024, StringTree.co is a community-powered auction marketplace for vintage, boutique, and high-value musical instruments. Built by musicians and collectors, StringTree offers curated, story-rich listings in a transparent, seven-day auction format—eliminating haggling and celebrating the legacy of each instrument.