

May 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 07

FEATURES

Lost & Found: Bacon & Day

Flash With Substance

While revivals of defunct instrument brands is all the rage, some have remained in the dark. The once-prestigious Bacon & Day marque is a prime example; left dormant for decades, it’s remembered only by dedicated collectors. By Peter Stuart Kohman

Wright Stuff

The Kitty Hawk Custom Combo

Crossing elements of Dumble with Mesa/Boogie, this German brand put combos and heads in distinctive hardwood cabs with wicker grilles, garnering reactions like “What the hell is that?” or “Oh, another Boogie copy!” But their searing, high-gain sonics garnered a lot of fans. By Dave Hunter

Return of the blob!

The Guild S-50 Jet-Star

Image has always been part of popular music, and in 1963 this solidbody electric offered a distinctive design calculated to enhance a band’s look onstage… if not its sound! By Michael Wright

D’Aquisto’s Dream

The Universal Archtop

This custom build from 1972 illustrates a principle that was important to luthier James D’Aquisto – that an archtop guitar could be suitable for any musical situation. By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

Angular Aesthetic, Asia Connection

The Zon Legacy

On the way to conceiving this model, Joe Zon had a lofty goal – to reimagine the electric bass. Spurred by a visit with one of his musical heroes, it became a constant in his catalog. By Willie G. Moseley

Charlie Daniels

True Renegade, American Original

His latest project reflects a broad musical background – blending blues, rock, and country – and recalls his days as an up-and-coming Nashville studio cat. Equally skilled on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, at 82, he’s still doing more than 100 shows each year. By Elliot Stephen Cohen

First Days, on Display

Early Electric Guitars Shine at Musical Instrument Museum

The renowned Arizona facility has gathrered an astonishing array of early electric instruments – some you know, several played by legends. All have had enormous impact. By Ward Meeker

Reader Mail

News and Notes

Zlozower Gets Bio Doc; VG’s Ketterling Retires

Eric Gales

Life And Music

Ryan Bingham

Bluesy Funky Shuffler

Harold Bradley

1926-2019

Steve Dadaian

Bound For Glory

Emily Elbert

Freedom Fighter

Walter Trout

A Man Reborn

Music For P.J.

Tribute CD Aids ’60s Surf Hero

Christophe Astolfi

Gypsy-Jazz Archaeology

Donna Grantis

Prince-Funk Witness

Pop ’N Hiss

MC5 Kick Out The Jams By Willie G. Moseley

Fretprints

Paco de Lucía By Wolf Marshall

Acousticville

Recipe For Perfection By Steven Stone

Shop of Hard Knocks

Going To New Lengths By Will Kelly

The VG Hit List

Robben Ford, Carlos Santana, Pete Anderson, Allan Holdsworth, Blue Cheer, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Walter Trout, more!

Check This Action

Surf Lives! By Dan Forte

VG Approved Gear

Fender Santa Ana Overdrive, Lollygagger Fx CherryBox, Ramble FX Kismet, Clifton Windsor Black & Blue, Epiphone Peter Frampton “1964” Texan, Ibanez AFC15, Schertler Giulia Y, Washburn Comfort GA

