MAY 2019

Doug Yellow Bird
-
0
MAY 2019


May 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 07

FEATURES
Lost & Found: Bacon & Day 
Flash With Substance
While revivals of defunct instrument brands is all the rage, some have remained in the dark. The once-prestigious Bacon & Day marque is a prime example; left dormant for decades, it’s remembered only by dedicated collectors. By Peter Stuart Kohman  

Wright Stuff 
The Kitty Hawk Custom Combo
Crossing elements of Dumble with Mesa/Boogie, this German brand put combos and heads in distinctive hardwood cabs with wicker grilles, garnering reactions like “What the hell is that?” or “Oh, another Boogie copy!” But their searing, high-gain sonics garnered a lot of fans. By Dave Hunter

Return of the blob! 
The Guild S-50 Jet-Star
Image has always been part of popular music, and in 1963 this solidbody electric offered a distinctive design calculated to enhance a band’s look onstage… if not its sound! By Michael Wright

D’Aquisto’s Dream 
The Universal Archtop 
This custom build from 1972 illustrates a principle that was important to luthier James D’Aquisto – that an archtop guitar could be suitable for any musical situation. By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

Angular Aesthetic, Asia Connection 
The Zon Legacy
 On the way to conceiving this model, Joe Zon had a lofty goal – to reimagine the electric bass. Spurred by a visit with one of his musical heroes, it became a constant in his catalog. By Willie G. Moseley

Charlie Daniels 
True Renegade, American Original
His latest project reflects a broad musical background – blending blues, rock, and country – and recalls his days as an up-and-coming Nashville studio cat. Equally skilled on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, at 82, he’s still doing more than 100 shows each year. By Elliot Stephen Cohen

First Days, on Display 
Early Electric Guitars Shine at Musical Instrument Museum
The renowned Arizona facility has gathrered an astonishing array of early electric instruments – some you know, several played by legends. All have had enormous impact. By Ward Meeker 

 

FIRST FRET
Reader Mail

News and Notes
Zlozower Gets Bio Doc; VG’s Ketterling Retires

Eric Gales
Life And Music

Ryan Bingham
Bluesy Funky Shuffler

Harold Bradley
1926-2019

Steve Dadaian
Bound For Glory

Emily Elbert
Freedom Fighter

Walter Trout
A Man Reborn

Music For P.J.
Tribute CD Aids ’60s Surf Hero

Christophe Astolfi
Gypsy-Jazz Archaeology

Donna Grantis
Prince-Funk Witness

 

DEPARTMENTS
Vintage Guitar Price Guide

New Gear Spotlight

Upcoming Events

Vintage Guitar Classified Ads

Showcase

Readers Gallery

 

COLUMNS
Pop ’N Hiss
MC5 Kick Out The Jams By Willie G. Moseley

Fretprints
Paco de Lucía By Wolf Marshall

Acousticville
Recipe For Perfection By Steven Stone

Shop of Hard Knocks  
Going To New Lengths By Will Kelly

 

REVIEWS
The VG Hit List
Robben Ford, Carlos Santana, Pete Anderson, Allan Holdsworth, Blue Cheer, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Walter Trout, more!

Check This Action
Surf Lives! By Dan Forte

VG Approved Gear
Fender Santa Ana Overdrive, Lollygagger Fx CherryBox, Ramble FX Kismet, Clifton Windsor Black & Blue, Epiphone Peter Frampton “1964” Texan, Ibanez AFC15, Schertler Giulia Y, Washburn Comfort GA

Gearin’ Up!
The latest cool new stuff!

No posts to display