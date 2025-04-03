May 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 07
FEATURES
Lost & Found: Bacon & Day
Flash With Substance
While revivals of defunct instrument brands is all the rage, some have remained in the dark. The once-prestigious Bacon & Day marque is a prime example; left dormant for decades, it’s remembered only by dedicated collectors. By Peter Stuart Kohman
Wright Stuff
The Kitty Hawk Custom Combo
Crossing elements of Dumble with Mesa/Boogie, this German brand put combos and heads in distinctive hardwood cabs with wicker grilles, garnering reactions like “What the hell is that?” or “Oh, another Boogie copy!” But their searing, high-gain sonics garnered a lot of fans. By Dave Hunter
Return of the blob!
The Guild S-50 Jet-Star
Image has always been part of popular music, and in 1963 this solidbody electric offered a distinctive design calculated to enhance a band’s look onstage… if not its sound! By Michael Wright
D’Aquisto’s Dream
The Universal Archtop
This custom build from 1972 illustrates a principle that was important to luthier James D’Aquisto – that an archtop guitar could be suitable for any musical situation. By George Gruhn and Joe Spann
Angular Aesthetic, Asia Connection
The Zon Legacy
On the way to conceiving this model, Joe Zon had a lofty goal – to reimagine the electric bass. Spurred by a visit with one of his musical heroes, it became a constant in his catalog. By Willie G. Moseley
Charlie Daniels
True Renegade, American Original
His latest project reflects a broad musical background – blending blues, rock, and country – and recalls his days as an up-and-coming Nashville studio cat. Equally skilled on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, at 82, he’s still doing more than 100 shows each year. By Elliot Stephen Cohen
First Days, on Display
Early Electric Guitars Shine at Musical Instrument Museum
The renowned Arizona facility has gathrered an astonishing array of early electric instruments – some you know, several played by legends. All have had enormous impact. By Ward Meeker
FIRST FRET
Reader Mail
News and Notes
Zlozower Gets Bio Doc; VG’s Ketterling Retires
Eric Gales
Life And Music
Ryan Bingham
Bluesy Funky Shuffler
Harold Bradley
1926-2019
Steve Dadaian
Bound For Glory
Emily Elbert
Freedom Fighter
Walter Trout
A Man Reborn
Music For P.J.
Tribute CD Aids ’60s Surf Hero
Christophe Astolfi
Gypsy-Jazz Archaeology
Donna Grantis
Prince-Funk Witness
DEPARTMENTS
Vintage Guitar Price Guide
New Gear Spotlight
Upcoming Events
Vintage Guitar Classified Ads
Showcase
Readers Gallery
COLUMNS
Pop ’N Hiss
MC5 Kick Out The Jams By Willie G. Moseley
Fretprints
Paco de Lucía By Wolf Marshall
Acousticville
Recipe For Perfection By Steven Stone
Shop of Hard Knocks
Going To New Lengths By Will Kelly
REVIEWS
The VG Hit List
Robben Ford, Carlos Santana, Pete Anderson, Allan Holdsworth, Blue Cheer, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Walter Trout, more!
Check This Action
Surf Lives! By Dan Forte
VG Approved Gear
Fender Santa Ana Overdrive, Lollygagger Fx CherryBox, Ramble FX Kismet, Clifton Windsor Black & Blue, Epiphone Peter Frampton “1964” Texan, Ibanez AFC15, Schertler Giulia Y, Washburn Comfort GA
Gearin’ Up!
The latest cool new stuff!