The Rolling Stones

There’s a moment in the DVD of their Los Angeles concert in 2002 that says everything about the Stones. In the middle of “Hand Of Fate,” Ronnie Wood stops strumming to light a cigarette. When it goes out seconds later, Keith Richards stops riffing to offer his lighter. In other hands, such casual air could seem nonchalant, but along with Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts, the boys kicked ass for nearly two hours.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” opens with Wood playing Danelectro Electric Sitar, then favoring his ’54 and ’55 Strats for most of the night. Playing Weissenborn slide on “No Expectations,” his intonation gets pretty wacky. Richards alternates between five-string Tele and an ES-335, summoning a solo reminiscent of hero Chuck Berry on “Neighbours.” With two guitarists who often mix lead and rhythm, they sometimes overlap, jockeying for position, but typically complement in their ragged-but-right way. The jazzy “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” had been Mick Taylor’s tour de force; instead, it features a Bobby Keys sax solo and Jagger on harmonica before Wood delivers signature licks.

Considering the massive stadium shows they’ve mounted, the band obviously enjoyed Wiltern’s intimate 2,000 seats. Of the 20 performances, 15 were previously unavailable, so with excellent sound and no telling how many cameras, this is a score.

