“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Michael Slubowski



Season 02 Episode 9

The Gibson Les Paul. In Episode 2.9 of “Buy That Guitar,” host Ram Tuli is joined by Michael Slubowski, administrator of the Les Paul Forum. Michael has played and collected Les Pauls for most of his life, and together they dive into the beauty and history of Gibson’s most-revered guitar.



Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.