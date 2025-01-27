Scott Henderson continues his evolution with 11 songs blurring the lines between rock, bop, and psychedelia. Enlisting bassist Romain Labaye and drummer Archibald Ligonnière (from 2019’s People Mover), Karnevel! continues to push his sonic envelope. It’s a window into Henderson’s harmonic brain as he bops, swings, and accents his way through blues tropes and mind expansion. His toe-to-toe guitar battle with drummer Ligonnière on “Sky Coaster” may inspire – or cause – guitarists to switch instruments.

Recorded live in the studio, Henderson starts with the sounds of the traveling carny; the title track is mysterious and ominous as Henderson conjures ambient atmospherics before kicking in with the main theme. Sitar sounds double the guitar here and on a few other compositions. On “Haunted Ballroom,” Henderson uses his whammy bar to dip, growl, and scream, later transforming de-tuned, rubbery blues lines into full-blown slide ecstasy.

Henderson’s signature sound is smooth, thick, and effortless as he navigates syncopated accents over the funky “Covid Vaccination.” Beautiful chord melodies abound on the solo piece “Greene Mansion,” while “Acacia,” with its luscious fretless bass, is a guided tour into the mind of one of fusion’s most innovative guitarists.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.