Finnish master Jussi Jaakonaho (VG, April ’18) is back with a collection of beguiling guitar instrumentals. Stylistically, you’re not sure whether it’s instro, slow post-rock, or the soundtrack to a movie that doesn’t exist. Jussi is content to weave tapestries of sound alone in the studio (though bringing guests from Wilco and Morphine). Secondly, his approach isn’t about traditional lead or rhythm guitar; Jussi’s mission is to craft rich moods and atmospheres.

Listen to the opener “Build,” which starts with synthesizers, then evolves into a thick fuzz melody (for that cool sound, Jussi deployed a Novo Serus T guitar through a Walrus Audio Kangra Fuzz and Ekdahl Moisturizer spring reverb). “Beauty Box” is a master class in moody Nordic textures, using clean arpeggios to sketch a framework. In the background, listen for cascading echo repeats and dashes of talkbox. “Magnetic” is driving rock, with layers of overdriven guitar harmonies over an Adrian Belew-like drum groove. “Drive” offers acoustic textures matched with mournful slide guitar, evoking a ghostly Finnish forest.

While Finns are notorious for their melancholy moods, Jussi Jaakonaho channels it into a thing of emotion and beauty. Build is lush – and highly rewarding – guitar journey.