Fifty years since their 1974 debut, Rocka Rolla, Judas Priest keeps heading to the highway with original members Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton, and bassist Ian Hill. Produced by gifted metallurgist Andy Sneap, Invicible Shield is extra-crunchy, defying the fact that Halford and Hill are 72 and 73 years old, respectively, and Tipton, a venerable 76. Completing the picture is young fretmaster Richie Faulkner, who rips edge-of-your-seat solos in the left speaker while Tipton delivers old-school chomping on the right – it’s a thrilling combination.

The accent is on blitz-tempo material; “Panic Attack” is a 4×12 thudfest, perfect for rush-hour driving. Halford can still scream with the best of ’em, while Faulkner adds post-Randy Rhoads fury, and Tipton brings vibrato bar dives and two-handed arpeggios. The title cut stands out for Thin Lizzy-style guitar harmonies and the quintet’s brute-force riffing.

With material and production delivering classic Priest, there are no surprises on Invincible Shield. It’s relentless, brutal – and terrific fun for fans old and new.

Again, it’s hard to believe three members are septuagenarians, but that speaks to Priest’s insatiable desire to keep rockin’ – hard.

