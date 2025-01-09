John Leventhal

After 45 years as a roots music sideman and record producer, winning six Grammys, Leventhal’s first solo effort is an expansive 16-track collection. Released on the label he owns with wife and frequent collaborator Rosanne Cash, he explores a variety of moods, his atmospheric visions ranging from reverent to contemplative, and occasionally, raw. Sparse accompaniment keeps his work out front.

“JL’s Hymn No. 2” is a stately, fingerpicked acoustic instrumental with parts blending simplicity and complexity. On “Tullamore Blues, No. 2,” he lays down multiple parts giving the performance a flawless, near-symphonic feel. The thoughtful guitar-piano duet “Floyd Cramer’s Dream” honors the renowned Nashville A-Team session pianist and solo artist. The easygoing “Three-Chord Monte” lightens the mood, contrasting with the minor-key “The Only Ghost,” again mixing acoustic and amplified backing.

Leventhal creates a clean instrumental framework around his duet with Cash on “That’s All I Know About Arkansas.” On their second duet, “If You Only Knew” he adds an impressive (if low-key) break. It’s not that he can’t get down and greasy. He does precisely that on the modal, Delta-flavored “Meteor,” with its sharp, blues-heavy lines. Leventhal may have taken his time before stepping out, but the wait was worth it.

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.