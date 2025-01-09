Mustangs of the West

Los Angeles’ all-female country quintet has a new record featuring 12 super-cool songs. Produced by Kirk Pasich and Colin Devlin, the album features Suzanna Spring on guitar and vocals, Sherry Rayn Barnett on lead guitar and vocals, Holly Montgomery on bass and vocals, Aubrey Richmond on violin and vocals, and Suzanne Morissette Cruz on drums.

These talented ladies lean hard into that chasm between classic country music of the early ’70s and California country rock, á la The Eagles, Emmylou Harris, and Poco. They inject fresh melodicism, but stop short of contemporary pop country. The quintet is soulful, musically adept, and harmonically rich; their cover of REO Speedwagon’s “Time For Me To Fly” receives the Mustang treatment with rich acoustic layers and a gorgeous violin solo by Richmond.

Moody ballads like “On The Other Side Of This Love” echo Roy Orbison with lush electric/acoustic textures. The album runs the gamut with waltz time, ’60s-style ballads like “Evangeline,” the rockin’ “Bad For Each Other,” and covers like “I Am The Highway” by Audioslave. The interplay between Barnett’s lead lines and Richmond’s fat-free violin is inspiring. Remember great songs? This is a reminder.

