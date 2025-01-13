Martin Guitar Refreshes Standard Series, Debuts New Models Ahead of 2025 NAMM Show

NAZARETH, PA – C. F. Martin & Co.® is unveiling an exciting lineup of new guitars ahead of The 2025 NAMM Show, including refinements to its trusted Standard Series and two all-new Retro Plus guitars.

With the Standard Series refresh, Martin brings fans enhanced playability, timeless aesthetics, and three stunning new models, while its two new Retro Plus guitars offer thermally aged spruce tops and the classic appearance of an 18-style guitar at an accessible price point. These releases showcase Martin’s mission to create instruments that unleash the artist within.

These new guitars and more will be on display at The 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, through Saturday, January 25, with more releases to come.

STANDARD SERIES REFRESH

Martin is refreshing its popular Standard Series lineup to bring subtle yet impactful refinements to enhance the look, tone, and playability of these iconic guitars, while introducing three new models to the series: the D-17, 000-17, and OM-45.

One of the key updates is Sitka spruce Golden Era (GE) top bracing, as featured on the Modern Deluxe Series, which offers a more vintage, breathy tone with enhanced sustain. The GE modified low oval neck profile maintains its popular shape but is optimized for vintage appeal with minimal increase in total mass.

It’s paired with playability enhancements like a thinner fingerboard with a gently beveled comfort edge and refined string spacing at the nut, while the new GE modern belly bridge features smoother, more comfortable corners.

Standard Series guitars also now feature either bone or ebony bridge pins, along with newly added sunburst and ambertone finish options for select models. Additional aesthetic updates include a long diamond neck transition, a nut cut on angle, and a sleeker vintage-style heel.

These are the changes Martin enthusiasts have been asking for, delivering a blend of vintage appointments and modern playability enhancements. Players will notice improved comfort and vintage tones, particularly with the GE-inspired bracing and aesthetic refinements.

