Rock icons have made forays into country since the Everly Brothers paved the way in the ’50s, followed by Duane Eddy, Rick Nelson, and (in 2007) Bon Jovi with Lost Highway. Chris Shiflett’s affinity for Americana and California honky-tonk was unveiled on his 2017 album, West Coast Town.

Nashville is the focus this time, where Shiflett (lead guitarist in Foo Fighters) and producer Jaren Johnston drew on the talents of three current Music City guitar heroes – electric virtuoso Tom Bukovac, acoustic master Charlie Worsham, and Nathan Keeterle. Again, there’s nary a hint of retro nostalgia. Shiflett fused his tough vocals, instrumental chops, and compositional gifts with the town’s cutting edge.

Shiflett ranges all over the place, from the punkish “Parties” to the reggae-tinged “Damage Control,” complementing the snarling, swampy “Dead and Gone,” with a raw, gut-bucket Shiflett guitar ride. The malevolent, murder-themed “Black Top White Lines” gets a similar adroit treatment.

Worsham’s skills frame the reflective ballad “I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore.” “Where’d Everybody Go?” includes a blistering guitar break, while “Carrie Midnight Texas Queen” slyly digs at tired bro-country clichés.

If Shiflett intended to prove his compatibility with 2023 Music City, he more than succeeded.

