Classic P-90 tones!

The Gringo Pistoleros’ Larry Wilson shows us a bit of “I Can Still Remember When,” from the group’s album, “Echoes and Other Songs: The Rise And… Subsequent Fall Of The Texas Alien.” Larry backed Jimmy LaFave for more than two decades and is a member of the Texas Songwriter Hall of Fame. Here, his ’63 Gibson ES-125T is plugged into a ’65 Harmony H306A amp that he restored. “The ES-125 was a poor man’s electric in the day but has become a true classic,” he said. Catch our review of the album in the November issue. Read Now!